Punguza Mizigo On A Losing Streak As Busia Joins 14 Other Counties In Rejecting The Bill

The County Assembly of Busia joined 14 other counties in rejecting the Punguza Mizigo Bill by Thirdway Alliance party leader Dr Ekuru Aukot.

Only Uasin Gishu has passed the bill with less than four days to the expiry of the 90 days required by assemblies to pass or reject the bill.The bill requires the support of 24 assemblies for it to pass the threshold.

The four-hour debate chaired by Speaker Bernard Wamalwa and attended by County Assemblies Forum CEO Judy Oduma led to 21 members drawn from ODM, Ford Kenya, ANC, Wiper, LPK and Independent parties say no to the bill with only the mover of motion and Legal Affairs and Human Rights chairman Gardy Jakaa supporting the bill.

BUSIA ASSEMBLY REJECT PUNGUZA MIZIGO BILL

We joined 14 other counties in rejecting the ‘Punguza Mizigo’ Bill by Third Way Alliance

Members said NO to the bill with only the mover of motion my Legal Affairs and Human Rights Cmtte chairman Gardy Jakaa supporting the bill pic.twitter.com/jvhDQz0CLX — Cynthia Kwedo Mutere (@cynthiamutere) October 15, 2019

Okodoi Masikini (Chakol South) said the word ‘Mizigo’ is a Swahili word meaning mission impossible and Aukot’s proposals to reduce the number of constituencies from 416 to 147 is impossible in a social contract.

Deputy Speaker Lawrence Okaale said the Aukot bill had some good points, including increase in share of revenue to counties from 15 per cent to 35, and introduction of the Ward Development Fund, but that could not pass the threshold with many other negative proposals, including reduction in constituencies, reduction in salaries and abolishing the Deputy Governor’s position.

Simon Asuka (Marachi North) said he supports the title of Punguza Mizigo, but opposed the contents of the bill which if adopted will make counties lose gains they have achieved since the advent of devolution.

Mwajuma Toloi (Nambale Township) said while members had fear of the unknown in the rejecting of the bill; she opted to shoot it down because Aukot failed to offer solutions on how funds saved from reduced salaries will be safeguarded.

Busia County Assembly rejects Ekuru Aukot's Punguza Mizigo Bill citing lack of public participation. pic.twitter.com/VpHAsQ09XH — MulembeFM (@Mulembe_FM) October 14, 2019

Members of the committee Bernard Papa (Malaba Central), David Kokonya (Malaba South) and James Ong’ole (Ang’orom) rejected the bill, saying they were supporting the views of county residents who rejected it during public participation.

The Speaker said the assembly gave an opportunity for the bill to go for public participation and the sponsor – Aukot – to address the assembly, adding that he will notify the Speaker of the Senate, speaker of the National Assembly and the chairman of IEBC of the outcome of the bill.

