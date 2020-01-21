PUPIL PASSES AWAY FROM A DEADLY BEATING AT SCHOOL

Asha Awadhi, a class seven student at Kanana Genesis primary school in Lungalunga, Kwale county passed away on 21st January following a beating by one of her teachers.

The deceased mother narrated that upon arrival at home, the right side of Asha’s face appeared swollen. Her right eye was swollen to a point where she could not see clearly. The doctor had told her that he wanted to perform an X-ray of Asha’s head which would cost six thousand. Sadly before theiar arrival at the hospital, Asha drew her final breath at 7:30 am.

Asha suffered from sickle- cell anemia which according to the mother, the teachers as well as the administration was well informed about. Awadhi was not allowed to partake in dangerous games or take on heavy tasks as per the doctor’s instructions.

It was reported that the teacher beat Asha on the head three times for failure of having some books. The reason for this is that Asha’s mother could not find them in the bookshop that she had visited. Despite the students warnings, the teacher carried on to hit her on the head. According to her mother Asha received three strokes on the head while her classmates were only hit once.

The postmortem performed on her body revealed that Asha died from a clot in her brain. The accused has been taken in to custody following investigations regarding Asha’s death.

The head teacher denied the claims that Asha’s paasing was caused by the beating she received at school.