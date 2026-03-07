Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Quack Advocate Jailed for 2 Years

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

A woman has been sentenced to two years in jail after being found guilty of representing herself as an advocate of the High Court.

The accused, Jane Kiura, was handed the sentence on Friday, March 6, at the Siakago court in Embu County

According to the ODPP, Kiura falsely represented herself as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya between 19th November 2024 and 2nd December 2024 in Siakago town, in Mbeere North Sub-County within Embu County.

The court also found Kiura guilty of obtaining money by false pretences and sentenced her to pay a fine of Ksh. 100,000, in default, serve one year imprisonment.

Kiura obtained Ksh 229,000 from John Ngari by falsely pretending to be an advocate of the High Court and working under I. Mwai, Advocate and Commissioner for Oaths, and that she made John Ngari believe that she could process a title deed, but she did not do so.

While delivering the judgment, Resident Magistrate J.N. Githiaga held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt against the accused persons.

The court ruled that the evidence before it was clear that the accused obtained money by false pretences and impersonated an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

“Therefore, guided by the applicable law, the principles of sentencing, and the judiciary sentencing policy guidelines, 2023, I hereby sentence the accused person to pay a fine of Ksh.100,000; in default, to serve one year imprisonment for the offense of obtaining money by false pretenses and, for the offense of impersonating an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, to serve 2 years imprisonment,” ordered Githiaga.

The court noted that the accused person was operating an office as an advocate within Siakago town. The third prosecution witness testified that the said office is located at Eva Plaza, Siakago.

“While appreciating that the Law Society of Kenya now has a committee dedicated to primarily dealing with quacks and masqueraders, and while advancing the need for the said office to be closed forthwith,” ordered Hon. Githiaga.

The court further directed the Law Society of Kenya, Practice, Ethics, and Standards Committee to undertake closure of the said office and confiscate the stamps in the name of J.I. Mwai, advocate and commissioner for oaths.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

DPP Approves Bribery Charges Against Makadara Prosecutor

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has approved criminal charges against a Nairobi-based prosecutor over alleged bribery. In a statement on Wednesday,...

3 days ago

News

Senior Kenya Ports Authority Officer Charged Over Graft

A senior Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) officer and a Mombasa-based trader have been charged over corruption. In a statement on Friday, February 27, ODPP...

February 27, 2026

Politics

IEBC Conducts Four By-Elections to Fill Vacant Seats in Isiolo, Kakamega and Embu

Voting is underway in four key electoral areas as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) conducts by-elections to fill one parliamentary and three...

February 26, 2026
File image of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) File image of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

News

Casual Labourer Sentenced to Life over Defilement

A Kilifi court on Tuesday Feburary 3, sentenced a 26-year-old casual labourer to life after he was found guilty of sodomising his 5-year-old cousin....

February 3, 2026