Quack Advocate Jailed for 2 Years

A woman has been sentenced to two years in jail after being found guilty of representing herself as an advocate of the High Court.

The accused, Jane Kiura, was handed the sentence on Friday, March 6, at the Siakago court in Embu County

According to the ODPP, Kiura falsely represented herself as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya between 19th November 2024 and 2nd December 2024 in Siakago town, in Mbeere North Sub-County within Embu County.

The court also found Kiura guilty of obtaining money by false pretences and sentenced her to pay a fine of Ksh. 100,000, in default, serve one year imprisonment.

Kiura obtained Ksh 229,000 from John Ngari by falsely pretending to be an advocate of the High Court and working under I. Mwai, Advocate and Commissioner for Oaths, and that she made John Ngari believe that she could process a title deed, but she did not do so.

While delivering the judgment, Resident Magistrate J.N. Githiaga held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt against the accused persons.

The court ruled that the evidence before it was clear that the accused obtained money by false pretences and impersonated an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

“Therefore, guided by the applicable law, the principles of sentencing, and the judiciary sentencing policy guidelines, 2023, I hereby sentence the accused person to pay a fine of Ksh.100,000; in default, to serve one year imprisonment for the offense of obtaining money by false pretenses and, for the offense of impersonating an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, to serve 2 years imprisonment,” ordered Githiaga.

The court noted that the accused person was operating an office as an advocate within Siakago town. The third prosecution witness testified that the said office is located at Eva Plaza, Siakago.

“While appreciating that the Law Society of Kenya now has a committee dedicated to primarily dealing with quacks and masqueraders, and while advancing the need for the said office to be closed forthwith,” ordered Hon. Githiaga.

The court further directed the Law Society of Kenya, Practice, Ethics, and Standards Committee to undertake closure of the said office and confiscate the stamps in the name of J.I. Mwai, advocate and commissioner for oaths.