Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Questions as Notorious Criminals are Spotted at Ruto’s Kisii Event

Avatar

By

Published

IMG 20200910 213517
IMG 20200910 213517

(KDRTV) – Questions have been raised after two individuals with questionable characters were pictured near Deputy President William Ruto during his visit to Kisii County on Thursday.

Don Bosco Gichana, a convicted money launderer and Zaheer Jhanda, a suspect in the fake gold scam involving a Saudi Royal Family were both pictured hanging on the DP’s vehicle and the VIP dais.

Gichana served five years in a Tanzanian prison after pleading guilty to money laundering in 2013. He was released in October 2018.

The youthful politician first made headlines when he bought ODM leader Raila Odinga a Hummer in 2007. He unsuccessfully ran for Kitutu Chache South MP in the 2013 elections.

Read Also: Tanga Tanga Politician Questions Why DCI have not Contacted Safaricom Over Kenei Murder

He boasts of friends like Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.

Zaheer Jhanda is a controversial City businessman who is known to have friends in high places. He has been pictured around President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila and even Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Jhanda was named by detectives as a person of interest in the Ksh 400 million gold scam involving a Saudi Royal Family.

The case led to the arrest of controversial businessman Jared Otieno. Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula was also mentioned in the scam.

Interestingly, Jhanda was never arrested nor questioned.

He later told a local TV that he only deals in legit businesses and does not even know the difference between fake and real gold.

The question is what were these two people doing at the DP’s function?

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

MARAGA. MARAGA.

News

CJ Maraga Ordered In 14-Day Notice To Dissolve Parliament

(KDRTV)-Chief Justice (CJ) David Maraga has been  issued with a 14-day notice to launch the course of dissolving the parliament for failure to enact...

14 hours ago
be40cd03 7aba 4116 ae70 99b033723c77 be40cd03 7aba 4116 ae70 99b033723c77

News

Go Insult Your Mother – Uhuru Blasts Nge’no, Oscar Sudi

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked MPs Johanna Ngeno and Oscar Sudi to insult their own mothers and leave Mama Ngina alone. Speaking...

7 hours ago
SAKAJA SAKAJA

News

We Uliskia Wapi? Sakaja Denies Reports He Has Quit Alcohol

(KDRTV) – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has downplayed reports in the media that he has quit alcohol. It all started when the Senator shared...

8 hours ago
zahirjhanda zahirjhanda

Politics

Remember Him? He Was One Of The Politicians Welcoming DP Ruto In Kisii Today

(KDRTV) – One of the politicians that welcomed Ruto in Kisii today was Zahir Jhanda. He is a flamboyant businessman and politician that has...

59 mins ago