Questions for President William Samoei Ruto from Outraged Kenyans in the United Kingdom

Mr. President,

As you stand to address Kenyans living in the United Kingdom — far from the bloodied streets of Nairobi and other cities — we demand direct, unscripted, and accountable responses to the following pressing questions. The time for hollow rhetoric is over. The blood of our children is still wet on the streets of Kenya.

Do you acknowledge that Kenya is in a state of national mourning and violent unrest — and that your government is directly responsible for it ?

How do you justify jetting to foreign capitals to speak about development, peace, or democracy while your own people are being shot, abducted, tortured, and buried back home?

Where is your humanity, Mr. President?

Do you feel any shame, remorse, or responsibility for the brutal, cold-blooded murder of unarmed youth, the very Gen Z generation armed only with phones, placards, and water bottles, who were slaughtered in broad daylight on June 25th while exercising their constitutional right to protest?

How many more young Kenyans must die before your administration ends its reign of terror?

How many graves will satisfy you? How many families must be destroyed before you and your blood-soaked Cabinet, especially Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen put an end to this state-sponsored killing spree?

Are you aware that the killings and property destruction on June 25 were not carried out by protesters, but by state-sponsored goons operating under police protection?

Will you admit your government orchestrated chaos to frame peaceful demonstrators, and use that as a pretext for even more repression?

Where is Ndiang’ui Kinyagia?

This young Kenyan, forcibly disappeared by your security agencies, is now the face of your regime’s cruelty. Are you aware of his fate — or has he, like so many others, been tortured and killed in the shadows?

If your security forces cannot account for the whereabouts of abducted civilians like Ndiang’ui Kinyagia, will you publicly declare them incompetent and remove them from office?

Or will you, yet again, shield perpetrators of heinous crimes while demanding silence from victims?

You claim to be a Christian leader. Is that still true, or was that just convenient campaign propaganda?

What kind of Christian orders the shooting of unarmed citizens and blesses the abduction of children? Which Bible are you reading, Mr. President? Our bible has a commandment that “Thou shall not kill”. Do you believe in it?

You mockingly asked what “Ruto Must Go” means. Here’s your answer: Resign.

Will you, in accordance with Article 148(7) of the Constitution of Kenya, resign honorably in the face of overwhelming national rejection, or must the people force your exit through further civil resistance?

Are you prepared to surrender power peacefully if, and when, you lose the next election?

Or are you laying the groundwork to subvert the Constitution, rig elections, and rule Kenya by fear, force, and manipulation?

Are you ready to return Kenya to democratic governance, or will you continue down the path of dictatorship and brute force?

Your suppression of protests, control of the media, and hijacking of Parliament all point toward totalitarian ambitions.

Why did you deliberately lie to the Kenyan diaspora about creating a Ministry for Diaspora Affairs?

Did you ever intend to honour your promises, or were we merely props for your campaign imagery?

Do you grasp that the very youth you are killing are the lifeblood of our economy, the same generation whose families sustain Kenya with billions in diaspora remittances?

How will your regime survive economically when those you brutalize are the ones feeding the nation?

Are you aware that your actions have irreparably damaged Kenya’s standing on the global stage and that many African leaders and people now see you as a puppet of Western interests, a traitor to Pan-Africanism, and a sell-out to imperial powers ?

What do you say to those who now call you the greatest betrayal of African dignity in recent memory? When do you intend to call our policemen from the killing streets of Haiti?

Are you prepared to face trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) — this time not as a political victim, but as a perpetrator of state crimes?

Because if the mounting evidence holds, you will not escape justice again, and history will not forget your legacy of blood and betrayal.