Questions Raised as Ruto Misses Labour Day Celebrations

(KDRTV)- Deputy President William Ruto was a no show at State House as President Uhuru Kenyatta and COTU boss Francis Atwoli led workers in marking the Labour Day celebrations.

Though it was expected that the DP would not attend, Kenyans have still questioned how far the second in command has fallen from grace.

Ruto has recently taken to social media as a medium for his official communication.

In his labor day message, the DP celebrated healthcare and other front line workers who are leading the fight against COVID-19.

“On this Labour Day, we salute and offer our unfettered support to the dedicated healthcare, policemen and other frontline workers who have put their own safety at risk to care for others as the country confronts the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

We honour all non-essential and self-employed workers who have weathered the Coronavirus disruptions to display their audacity and commitment to get work done. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 1, 2020

He promised that the measures put in place by the government yo mitigate the virus will soon pay off.

For years, Labour day has been conducted by the Central Organization of workers Union (COTU). Recently, COTU boss has turned the function into a political rally drumming up support for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his brother Raila Odinga.

Friday’s event was not different as Atwoli took advantage of Ruto’s absence to bash him.

He asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to reclaim all stolen land including the recently acquired Ruai land which allegedly belonged to the DP.

Did Atwoli have to mention Ruai land on his #LaborDay speech? This is the problem that comes with aging. You tend to have issues with schedule and time tabling. You may also start believing you are entitled to say anything anywhere at any time. — Barnabas (@BKiplimo) May 1, 2020

“Your Excellency, do not get tired [of repossessing public land from grabbers]. We want you to go and reclaim plots initially owned by the Government. Be aggressive in that quest the way your government was when it was reclaiming the Ruai land. I support you,” said.