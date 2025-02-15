Raila Breaks Silence After Loosing AUC Chairperson Seat

Former Premier Raila Odinga has broken silence after he lost the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship to Djibouti’s Mahmoud Youssouf.

Adressing the media in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Raila expressed confidence that he was supported by his friends despite the outcome.

Odinga also congratulated his opponent for clinching the seat and wished him well during his term.

“We say that we must strengthen democracy in the African continent and I’m therefore conceding defeat, and I want us to use this as an example of strengthening democracy in our continent.”

“I want to wish my competitor Ali Youssouf all the best and success in his undertaking and also want to thank all those who voted for me and those who didn’t because of exercising their democracy,” he stated.

Raila was eliminated from his bid to replace Moussa Faki in the sixth round after Mahamoud led with 26 votes while Raila garnered 22 votes, with one abstention.

He had the first two rounds of voting but then went on to lose the next three rounds to Youssouf.

Following his election, Mahamoud will serve a four-year term, succeeding Moussa Faki of Chad, who has held the position since 2017.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has congratulated the newly elected AUC leadership and acknowledged the opportunity given to Raila to present his vision for the continent.

“While the outcome of this election did not favour Kenya’s candidate, I wish to convey my deepest gratitude to the entire leadership of our great continent. Thank you for considering the Raila Odinga’s vision and priorities for the African Union and for according him the opportunity to share his passion for the continent’s transformation,” he noted.

“To their Excellencies Mahmoud Youssouf and Selma Haddadi, the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Africa Union Commission, I extend my sincere congratulations. You have the trust of the AU Assembly, and Kenya pledges her full support to you as you steer the Africa Union Commission to the next level.”

