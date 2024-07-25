Connect with us

Raila Breaks Silence After President Ruto Nominated Nominated His Allies To Cabinet

Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has acknowledged the nomination of his close allies to the cabinet.

In a statement on Thursday, Raila maintained that the ODM Party and the Azimio la Umoja coalition have not entered into a coalition agreement with the UDA party.

“I have taken note of President William Ruto’s announcement yesterday regarding the reconstitution of the cabinet to include four members from ODM.

“As articulated in our statement on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, neither the ODM Party nor Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has entered into any coalition agreement with President Ruto’s UDA party,” read the statement in part.

Raila wished the nominees well in their work. He said the nominees were competent and would contribute to the growth of the country.

Raila Odinga

The four nominees include; Hassan Joho (Ministry of Mining), Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), John Mbadi (National Treasury and Economic Planning).

“We extend our best wishes to the nominees and trust that they will contribute positively to national development,” he added.

At the same time, Raila asked the government to compensate the families of victims of extrajudicial executions and those injured by the state since last year, release all detainees, and close all cases related to protests since 2023.

The former Premier also called for the prosecution of policemen involved in shooting to kill or maim protestors.

“ODM remains steadfast in upholding its foundational principles of democracy, good governance, and social justice. These principles shall at all times guide our actions and decisions as we strive for the betterment of our nation.

“We urge all stakeholders to remain committed to the ideals of unity and progress for the prosperity of all Kenyans,” Raila stated.

