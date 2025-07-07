Raila Calls for National Dialogue and Referendum to Rescue Kenya from Growing Unrest

On the 35th anniversary of the historic Saba Saba Day, ODM Party Leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has issued a powerful call for an inclusive, intergenerational national dialogue, resulting in a referendum, to rescue Kenya from deepening political and socio-economic unrests.

Addressing the nation at Serena Hotel in Nairobi, Odinga, a veteran of Kenya’s pro-democracy struggles, warned that the country stands at a crossroads, facing youth-led protests, economic hardship, corruption, and rising police brutality. He stressed that Kenya’s institutions have become unresponsive, public services underfunded, and the judiciary compromised, leaving citizens disillusioned.

“As a living architect of Saba Saba, I choose unity and dialogue in the interest of the country I long fought for. The only way to save Kenya from the precipice is by all stakeholders reasoning together,” Odinga declared.

He proposed an urgent “national conclave” bringing together political leaders, clergy, youth, and civil society to craft a comprehensive reform agenda. Among his key proposals are police reforms to enhance accountability and rebuild public trust, anti-corruption measures across government branches, and a robust plan to tackle youth unemployment, expanding opportunities in both the formal and informal sectors.

Importantly, Odinga called for the outcomes of this forum to be subjected to a national referendum, ensuring that reforms carry the voice and will of the people.

His fresh involvement in the protest movement with the protest movement, particularly the Generation Z-led demonstrations, marks a strategic shift from his earlier distance from street protests. He praised the resilience of young Kenyans, saying, “I am at home, but I am behind you.”

Odinga was set to hold a rally in Nairobi’s Kamukunji grounds but called it off amid a heavy police presence and roadblocks on major highways into the city.

The Saba Saba commemoration, which recalls the 1990 struggle for multiparty democracy, provided a stirring backdrop for Odinga’s call. He expressed concern that many of the ideals of that era – human rights, economic justice, and freedom from oppression remain unfulfilled.

Odinga’s proposals seek to unite the nation around economic fairness, social justice, and political stability, urging all sides to come together and shape a new path for Kenya’s future.