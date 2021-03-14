Raila Discharged From Covid-19 Bed [VIDEO]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has been discharged from Nairobi Hospital after receiving Covid-19 treatments.

Raila took to his social media account to share a video of him performing physical, which conversion will his daughter Winnie Odinga.

“I’m feeling wonderful. It’s so nice to be back home, I was in a prison back there. “Even though I’m still in isolation, I can now see the beautiful outdoors and nature,” Raila stated.

KDRTV understands that Raila Odinga was admitted to the Nairobi Hospital on Monday, March 8 and was later discovered with Covid-19.

Raila said, “Glad to be back home in his Facebook post. I’ll be strictly self-isolating until further notice.”

Raila`s personal physician Oluoch Olunya has disclosed why the ODM leader decided.

The physician who spoke the nation said that Raila decided to make his status public after being encouraged by international leaders such as former US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Borris Johnson, both tested positive for Coronavirus.

“He ordered that his results be made public and be accompanied with a personal statement to Kenyans that Covid-19 is real and they need to listen to what the government is saying,” Dr. Olunya stated.