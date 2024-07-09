Connect with us

News

Raila Faces Backlash After Supporting Formation Of Multi-sectoral forum

By

Published

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has faced a backlash from Kenyans after he supported President William Ruto’s calls for the formation of a multi-sectoral forum to address issues raised by General Z during the recent anti-government demonstrations.

Speaking in a joint press briefing with President Ruto on Tuesday at KICC, Raila said dialogue is the way forward to get out of the current crisis in the country.

“I am happy to confirm that we have had consultations and we have agreed that dialogue is the way forward out of the crisis we are having today in our country. We have agreed that we give people an opportunity to be heard, to express themselves to come out with the grievances which are ailing our country today so that a last solution can be found,” Raila stated.

Raila and President Ruto agreed to launch a six-day multi-sectoral forum, starting on Monday 15 July, and ending on Saturday, to promote national dialogue and find lasting solutions to Kenya’s pressing problems.

The move however angered Kenyans online who distanced themselves from being represented by politicians in the forum.

Raila Odinga’s son Raila Jnr distanced himself from his father’s opinions saying “Everybody is an individual, please! Even people with the same exact names.”

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua described the move as a “trap”, adding that it would prevent meaningful talks to address the demands of Gen Z.

Forme Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa also disagreed with Raila saying he would not support the dialogue forum.

“Raila, as you go ahead and dialogue, kindly don’t involve us. Discuss your private matters. You don’t speak on our behalf,” an X user by the name 5People said.

The former Prime Minister’s private details, including his mobile phone numbers, were later paraded online while other netizens photoshopped him in a UDA T-shirt.

