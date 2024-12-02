Connect with us

News

Raila Finally Breaks Silence On Gachagua’s Impeachment

By

Published

gach rao

File image of Raila Odinga and Rigathi Gachagua.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has weighed in on the removal from office of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking in Vihiga County on Sunday during ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi’s Thanksgiving Ceremony, Raila said the same traps Gachagua had set to prevent him from accessing State House had caught the former Second-In-Command.

“You saw recently somebody was saying that he has laid traps everywhere at State House, traps were to prevent any handshake or coalition government. Where is he now?” Raila posed.

He added, “A trap was set up to catch a mouse, but the one who set up the trap was the one who went down.”

In 2022, after the Kenya Kwanza government took power, Gachagua said he had set traps in all corners at State House to prevent Raila from seeking a coalition government.

“I have rearranged State State House and placed traps in all corners, there is nowhere he (Raila) will pass without me knowing,” Gachagua stated.

Rigathi Gachagua

However, in August Gachagua said he had removed all the traps he had set at State House to allow Raila unhindered access to the Head of State.

He mentioned that his traps worked effectively and that Ruto and Raila had to meet in Uganda to discuss their plans.

“My boss and I had agreed we set up traps so that Raila does not join the government through the backdoor, I would check the traps every morning and evening,” Gachagua claimed.

“My traps were working very well because even that time they decided to meet, they did so in Uganda as they watched Museveni’s big horned cattle.”

Also Read: Gachagua Exposes NHIF-to-SHA Transition, Terms It Theft Of Public Funds

