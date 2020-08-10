Raila Finally Reveals Disease That Has Been Troubling Him

(KDRTV)-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, on Sunday, August 10, 2020, confessed what he has been enduring from, and that made him airlifted to Dubai.

The former prime minister while speaking to Nation Media group said that he encountered pain around his waist down to his legs.

However, Mr. Odinga remarked that he is now feeling much better and was even able to tackle almost all the tasks he used to do before the ailment

“I am feeling much better now. I was having bit of pain around my waist and going down my legs all the way to the foot and the doctors told me it was called Spinal Canal Stenosis. “What they did for me when they took me to Dubai is a minor procedure called Lumbar decompression and fusion to ease that pain that was happening,” he explained.

Health experts inform the procedure takes between 2 hours and 7 hours to operate after the patient requires time to recover

“This morning, just to give an example, I have walked around a lap here and it is three kilometers and I was jogging part of the distance so I am getting fitter. Shortly I will get back to the gym. “There is not anything that I could do before that I cannot do now. I can do virtually everything. I am now good to go,” he explained.

Raila and his team arrived back in the country from Saudi German Hospital (SGH) in Dubai where he underwent minor surgery.

While Raile was in Dubai and even after he was back and had not made a public appearance, several contentions flooded social on the possible disease the former primer minister was suffering from.

A section of Kenyans also expressed their displeasure on the amount the government spent on Raila Odinga`s journey home using a luxurious jet.