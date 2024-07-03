Raila Issues Demands To Government After Tuesday’s Protests

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga now wants the government to hunt down the thugs who infiltrated Tuesday’s anti-government protests and wreaked havoc.

In a statement on Wednesday, Raila said the government knows the thugs and should move swiftly to ensure they are arrested and brought to justice.

According to Raila, the thugs hijacked the peaceful protests started by Generation Z and looted shops and destroyed property.

“People who were clearly not the Gen Z that started the initial protests hijacked it, looted businesses, attacked innocent Kenyans, and destroyed critical infrastructure. There are reports of innocent women being harassed and raped in some parts of the country,” said Raila.

“The scenes of people looting, vandalizing and robbing were way different from what was witnessed at the start of the protests when the Gen Z were in complete control of the process and its programs,” he added.

The opposition leader went on to express his sympathy for the families who bore the brunt of yesterday’s chaotic demonstrations.

He also pointed out that the demonstrations organised by the youth were meant to correct the injustices in the country and educate Kenyans that protests can be peaceful and civil and still achieve their intended goals.

“For thugs to hijack the protests and turn them into mayhem against innocent Kenyans is a double betrayal of the youth. The bad behaviour must stop,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister also condemned police brutality and urged security officers manning protests to be civil and responsible in their dealings with demonstrators.

Raila’s remarks come after Interior CS Kithure Kindiki warned protest organisers that the government was determined to stop anyone who wanted to terrorise the public.

Also Read: Raila Breaks Silence On Nationwide Military Deployment