Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Raila Issues Demands To Government After Tuesday’s Protests

By

Published

unnamed

Raila and Ruto

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga now wants the government to hunt down the thugs who infiltrated Tuesday’s anti-government protests and wreaked havoc.

In a statement on Wednesday, Raila said the government knows the thugs and should move swiftly to ensure they are arrested and brought to justice.

According to Raila, the thugs hijacked the peaceful protests started by Generation Z and looted shops and destroyed property.

“People who were clearly not the Gen Z that started the initial protests hijacked it, looted businesses, attacked innocent Kenyans, and destroyed critical infrastructure. There are reports of innocent women being harassed and raped in some parts of the country,” said Raila.

“The scenes of people looting, vandalizing and robbing were way different from what was witnessed at the start of the protests when the Gen Z were in complete control of the process and its programs,” he added.

The opposition leader went on to express his sympathy for the families who bore the brunt of yesterday’s chaotic demonstrations.

He also pointed out that the demonstrations organised by the youth were meant to correct the injustices in the country and educate Kenyans that protests can be peaceful and civil and still achieve their intended goals.

“For thugs to hijack the protests and turn them into mayhem against innocent Kenyans is a double betrayal of the youth. The bad behaviour must stop,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister also condemned police brutality and urged security officers manning protests to be civil and responsible in their dealings with demonstrators.

Raila’s remarks come after Interior CS Kithure Kindiki warned protest organisers that the government was determined to stop anyone who wanted to terrorise the public.

Also Read: Raila Breaks Silence On Nationwide Military Deployment

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020