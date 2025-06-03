Raila Odinga backs Somaliland recognition

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga hosted Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro at his Karen residence on June 2, signalling a dramatic departure from the official Kenyan stance on Somaliland’s bid for recognition. The farewell dinner, described by President Irro as a gesture of “unwavering moral leadership,” underscored Odinga’s open support for Somaliland’s sovereignty.

While President William Ruto’s administration has consistently affirmed Kenya’s recognition of Somalia’s territorial integrity, Raila Odinga’s meeting with President Irro sent shockwaves through diplomatic circles. Odinga praised Somaliland’s democratic journey and urged the African Union to confront the political realities in the Horn of Africa. He stated, “Somaliland is a reality the world has to live with,” appealing his earlier calls for African-led solutions.

Kenya now finds itself in a diplomatic balancing act. On one hand, it maintains formal ties with Somalia and defends its sovereignty. On the other, it navigates emerging partnerships with a stable, self-governing Somaliland seeking international legitimacy. Raila’s endorsement could potentially encourage other African leaders to question colonial-era borders, yet risks straining Nairobi’s relations with Mogadishu.

President Ruto did host President Irro at State House days earlier, focusing on trade, security, and youth exchanges. However, Nairobi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs quickly disowned the opening of a Somaliland Mission in Nairobi, reiterating that it lacked official approval.

The contrast between Odinga’s high-profile hospitality and the government’s formal disapproval highlights growing internal divisions over East Africa’s future.

Raila Odinga’s undisguised backing of Somaliland marks a turning point in Kenya’s diplomatic narrative. Through championing Somaliland’s cause, he challenges the status quo and reshapes regional discourse on self-determination.

The campaign for recognition gains momentum, all eyes now will be on Nairobi to see whether its foreign policy can adapt to an evolving Horn of Africa landscape or remain tied to past commitments.

Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/somaliland-presidents-kenya-trip-marred-by-diplomatic-snub/