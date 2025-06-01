Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Raila Odinga Calls for Compensation Of Victims of Anti-gov’t Protests

By

Published

6423 Screenshot 2025 06 01 131014

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga has renewed calls for the government to compensate victims of the 2023 and 2024 anti-government protests.

Speaking on Sunday, June 1, during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Homa Bay County, the former Prime Minister welcomed President William Ruto’s apology to the youths but noted that words alone cannot convince those Ruto sought to make peace with.

“Last year, the Gen Zs were on the streets. I saw that during the prayer breakfast recently this week, there were apologies that were being made by the speaker and you (Ruto). Which is wonderful as a first step to reconciliation. But then there is the issue of people who were injured and people who died during that time.

“I want to say today that we should do compensation to families of those who died and those who were injured, so that we can have closure in this chapter of our national history. We want Kenya to live in peace and unity,” Raila said.

President William Ruto on Wednesday, May 28, during the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park, tendered an apology to the Kenyan youth.

“To our children, if there is any misstep, we apologise. We want to build a relationship that will make our country great,” said the President.

According to Amnesty International Kenya, at least 65 people were killed, 89 forcibly disappeared during the 2024 anti-government protests.

Also Read: From Promises to Progress – Ruto’s Madaraka Day Speech Sparks Hope and Debate in Homa Bay

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021