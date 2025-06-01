Raila Odinga Calls for Compensation Of Victims of Anti-gov’t Protests

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga has renewed calls for the government to compensate victims of the 2023 and 2024 anti-government protests.

Speaking on Sunday, June 1, during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Homa Bay County, the former Prime Minister welcomed President William Ruto’s apology to the youths but noted that words alone cannot convince those Ruto sought to make peace with.

“Last year, the Gen Zs were on the streets. I saw that during the prayer breakfast recently this week, there were apologies that were being made by the speaker and you (Ruto). Which is wonderful as a first step to reconciliation. But then there is the issue of people who were injured and people who died during that time.

“I want to say today that we should do compensation to families of those who died and those who were injured, so that we can have closure in this chapter of our national history. We want Kenya to live in peace and unity,” Raila said.

President William Ruto on Wednesday, May 28, during the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park, tendered an apology to the Kenyan youth.

“To our children, if there is any misstep, we apologise. We want to build a relationship that will make our country great,” said the President.

According to Amnesty International Kenya, at least 65 people were killed, 89 forcibly disappeared during the 2024 anti-government protests.

