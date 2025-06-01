Raila Odinga Demands Compensation for Gen Z Protest Victims During Madaraka Day Address

KDRTV News – Homabay: ODM Party leader and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called on the government to offer compensation to families affected by last year’s Gen Z-led protests, marking a heroic appeal for justice during Madaraka Day celebrations held in Homa Bay at Raila Odinga Stadium on 1st June 2025.

In his remarks, Raila acknowledged the recent apologies issued by President William Ruto and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula during the National Prayer Breakfast, calling them a commendable first step toward national healing. However, he stressed that true reconciliation requires more than apologies – it demands restitution.

“Last year, Gen Zs were on the streets. I saw during the recent Prayer Breakfast that apologies were made by the Speaker and the President, which is a wonderful first step,” said Odinga. “But there remains the issue of those who were injured and those who died. We must compensate these families so we can bring closure to this chapter of our national history.”

The 2024 Gen Z protests were driven by demands for accountability, youth inclusion, and social justice. While the movement was widely praised for its civic consciousness, the response from security agencies left a trail of casualties, injuries, and trauma across the country. Human rights organizations documented several deaths, prompting widespread public outcry.

Raila emphasized that peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but also the presence of justice, equity, and unity in the country.

“Peace means that people have food to eat, are treated equally regardless of tribe or gender, and live free from fear. That’s what our founding fathers envisioned in 1963.”

In a post shared on his official social media platforms, Raila expressed appreciation for the government’s policy of rotating national celebrations to counties, noting it as a positive stride toward inclusive governance and devolution.

“We applaud the government for taking Madaraka Day to different regions. Devolution is now our collective new dream,” he wrote on twitter, thanking Governor Gladys Wanga and her team for hosting a successful celebration in Homa Bay.

Kenyans marked 62 years since gaining internal self-rule while Raila’s remarks turned attention to the unfinished business of justice for young lives lost and injured in the fight for a better Kenya.