Raila Odinga Faces Hostile Crowd In Kisii After Mou With President Ruto

Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinag on Sunday faced a hostile reception at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County where he had gone to watch a football match.

As soon as Raila was about to speak, sections of the crowd started chanting ‘Raila Must Go’ while others staged a walkout as he began addressing the crowd.

Despite the interruptions, the former Prime Minister continued with his speech, saying his pact with President Ruto was about bringing Kenyans together.

Raila was accompanied by Kisii Governor Simba Arati, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, and Migori Governor Ochilo Ayako.

Kisii County has traditionally been a perceived Raila stronghold.

This comes days after Raila signed a memorandum with President William Ruto during an event in KICC, Nairobi.

Screenshot 3 og image

Among the key agreements reached between the two leaders are the full implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, addressing youth unemployment, and the implementation of the two-third gender rule.

“Today we have signed an MoU between ODM and UDA. The goal of the MoU is to help ease the prevailing tension in the country, reconcile the population, alleviate suffering, and move the country forward by addressing the critical social, political and economic issues our people are grappling with today,” Raila said after signing the agreement.

Adding to the tension was Raila’s recent remarks in Kisii where he downplayed former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s presidential bid.

“There’s nothing like a community producing a candidate. Someone running for the presidency of Kenya cannot be elected based on Kisii votes, Luo votes, Luhya votes, or even Mount Kenya votes,” Raila stated last week.

Also Read: List Of 10 Agreements President Ruto And Raila Signed At KICC

