Raila Odinga Flies NASA CEO Norman Magaya To India For Specialized Treatment

NASA CEO Norman Magaya has been having a recurrent heart condition since 2017 after he was poisoned at the Bomas of Kenya in August. Magaya, who also doubles up as a Law lecturer at the University of Nairobi has been in and out of hospital for the past two years and his condition has deteriorated with time. It is out of this reason that ODM leader Raila Odinga has taken to himself to fly the NASA CEO, who is also a life member of The ODM Party, to India for specialized heart treatment.

In a statement on Sunday, ODM communication director Philip Etale said Magaya will be out of the country for 12 to 15 days and that he will be under the care of a panel of expert doctors. Etale said the party remains committed to supporting Magaya in his medical journey and wished for his quick recovery. He added that Magaya will be only reachable through Whatsapp, and not phone calls.

“The Orange party continues to stand with our luminary through this process until his return,” the statement concludes. Magaya has been battling a recurrent heart attack at the Nairobi Hospital.

Our colleague Mr Norman Magaya has left the country for further treatment abroad. We expect him to be away for 12 -15 days. During this time, he will be under the care of a panel of expert doctors.The ODM continues to stand with our luminary through this process until his return. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 15, 2019

This development follows a fracas that emerged in the family of Magaya a few weeks ago pitting the brothers and mother of Magaya on one hand against her wife Alice Katunge, with the former accusing Katunge of blocking them from accessing her kin at Nairobi Hospital. Reuben Amugira, the elder brother of Magaya had complained that Katunge kept them in the dark over Magaya’s health and only succeeded to visit him at the sickbed after the intervention of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Two weeks ago, social media users raised concerns over Magaya’s health and asked what Raila Odinga and The ODM Party by extension was doing to make sure the NASA CEO got the appropriate treatment. It is believed this pressure may have been the reason the party took the prompt action.

