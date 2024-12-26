Connect with us

Raila Odinga Goes After State Over Abduction of Young People

Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has blasted the Kenya Kwanza government over the recent abductions of young people.

Speaking on Wednesday, December 25, Raila urged the government to bring to and end the abductions terming them primitive.

The former Prime Minister said the country cannot afford to be taken back to the old dark days.

“The issue of abductions of innocent people. This is a primitive thing and it’s very strange. We cannot live in a country where people disappear for no other reason and are kept incommunicado for a long time. That shows that there is no government. The government must take this thing seriously and it must come to an end this year. We want a safe and secure country,” Raila stated.

He added,” Gone are the days when they used to arrest you and take you to Nyayo house. But these days you are being taken to unknown places. It is primitive and unacceptable.”

Raila called on the government to take responsibility and ensure that all abducted Kenyans are released to ease the pain of parents who are crying for their children.

“So I want to urge the government to ensure that this matter ends completely this year. We want a safe and secure country,” he remarked.

Raila’s plea comes after three bloggers; Bill Mwangi, Peter Muteti, and Bernard Kavuli were abducted by unknown assailants and their whereabouts are unknown.

Muteti was allegedly abducted outside his home in Uthiru after posting an AI-generated image insulting President William Ruto. Mwangi was allegedly forcibly abducted from a barber shop in Embu by four masked armed men, while Kavuli was reportedly abducted in Ngong town on Sunday.

