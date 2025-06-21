Raila Odinga Regrets Lost Adani Deal as Ethiopia Takes Flight

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has publicly expressed profound disappointment over the cancellation of the multi-billion shilling Adani deal, a project intended to transform Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) into a premier regional aviation hub.

Speaking at the 3rd National Executive Retreat in Karen on June 20, 2025, Odinga lamented that political interference ultimately derailed the crucial infrastructure development, warning that Kenya risks losing its competitive edge to regional rivals like Ethiopia and Rwanda.

The proposed Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with India’s Adani Group, valued at approximately Ksh637 billion (nearly USD 2 billion), aimed to lease JKIA to Adani for 30 years for its development, expansion, operation, maintenance, and management.

This included plans for a second runway and an upgraded passenger terminal. Odinga, a long-time proponent of PPPs, had previously supported the deal, viewing Adani as a “credible partner” essential for Kenya’s economic growth.

However, the deal, which also involved the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO), was abruptly cancelled by President William Ruto in November 2024.

Ruto cited “credible information linking Adani to corruption” and a violation of the agreement, following a United States federal court indictment of Gautam Adani, the group CEO, and other executives over alleged bribery of Indian government officials to secure green energy contracts.

This wasn’t Adani’s first brush with controversy; in January 2023, Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud”.

Odinga highlighted the repeated failures of planned development at JKIA, noting that the initial Greenfield Terminal project, first awarded in 2012 to a Chinese firm and a Canadian consortium, was also cancelled due to concerns over cost and feasibility.

He argued that such cancellations, particularly the Adani deal, have stalled Kenya’s infrastructure ambitions, allowing competitors to surge ahead.

“I was very disappointed when we were not able to move on with the airport contract. That was clearly very unfortunate,” Odinga stated, contrasting Kenya’s situation with Ethiopia’s plans to construct a major new airport in Addis Ababa.

He emphasized that Ethiopian Airlines is now the dominant carrier on the continent, and Kenya Airways (KQ) could achieve similar stature if supported by a robust airport network.

Odinga drew parallels with the Emirates model, where the airline serves as a vehicle to attract investors, tourists, and shoppers, even if it operates at a loss, emphasizing the broader economic benefits of a world-class aviation hub. He warned that without strategic development, Nairobi risks becoming “dormant”.

The former Prime Minister’s remarks underlines a critical debate about Kenya’s infrastructure development, the role of political stability in attracting investment, and the nation’s aspirations to solidify its position as a leading economic and aviation hub in East Africa.