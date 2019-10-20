Raila Odinga Wins The Heart Of Mama Ngina Crowd, Pitches Tent For BBI

The African Union special Envoy for Infrastructure Raila Odinga on Sunday explained his role in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Raila used the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Mama Ngina Dive in Mombasa to explain his order to stop the dredging exercise at the Likoni channel during the exercise to retrieve the bodies of a mother and daughter who had drowned on September 29.

He said many people especially those in the political class had questioned his role in government after he made the orders.

ut in his response, Raila said he made the orders just as any Kenyan would do.

“Many have been asking who I spoke as. I spoke as a Kenyan,” said Raila.

Raila Odinga on why he ordered for the stoppage of the dredging exercise at the Indian Ocean. #MashujaaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/i20q0Ydmu1 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) October 20, 2019

The bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu, 4, were interred in Kilome constituency, Makueni county on Saturday. Raila said the tragedy plunged the country into great sorrow.

On this Mashujaa Day, I call upon fellow Kenyans to dedicate themselves to doing more for our country as we honour our nation's heroes and heroines who have made Kenya great and inspired many to do the same. Let’s all step up to the task of building a united 🇰🇪. #MashujaaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/W0aJeDho2J — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) October 20, 2019

On October 5, Raila ordered dredging works stopped while visiting the Likoni channel to enable those involved in the recovery efforts to work without interference. Dredging works were ongoing to widen the channel in order to allow bigger ships to dock at the Mombasa port.

“I want to give an order here that the dredging work stops immediately so that those who are working here can work without interference,” Raila said.

The orders drew strong reactions from a section of leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto with fingers pointing to the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.And in his speech the ODM leader insisted on unity urging Kenyans rally behing the Handshake.

“Our independence heroes fought for the Republic of Kenya and that’s why we should remain united,” he said.A matter that was echoed by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho in his opening remarks. Joho revealed that some members of ODM Party were reluctant to support the Handshake.

“There are people within our ranks who reluctant to support the handshake. They are people who want politics throughout the year,” he said.Joho also highlighted on the standoff between the traders and the government over the decision to make it compulsory to use SGR for transportation of cargo. He urged the President to address the issues raised by traders.

