Raila Odinga’s Family Announces Plans for First Anniversary Commemoration

The family of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga has announced plans to commemorate the first anniversary of his death.

In a statement on Sunday, September 13, the family said the occasion will give Kenyans an opportunity to remember and honour his life and legacy.

The family noted that it was mindful that many of Raila’s supporters did not get an opportunity to mourn him or bid him farewell following his death properly.

“We understand that, in the days following his passing, many of Baba’s people did not get the opportunity to mourn him in the way they would have wished. Many did not get the chance to say goodbye.

“As his family, that matters deeply to us. We therefore want this first anniversary to give the people their moment with Baba to remember him, mourn him, celebrate him and honour the journey they shared with him,” read the statement.

The family said it has formed a committee, chaired by Professor Adams Oloo, to coordinate activities marking the first anniversary of his death.

“To that end, the family has constituted a committee chaired by Prof. Adams Oloo to coordinate commemorative activities during the week of the 15th. The committee is currently developing the programme, which the family will announce in good time,” the family announced.

The family also urged individuals and groups wishing to participate in, support or organise activities as part of the anniversary commemoration to coordinate through the committee.

“Anyone who wishes to participate in, support, or organise any activity as part of the anniversary commemoration is kindly requested to do so through the committee. This will help ensure proper coordination, inclusivity and a meaningful, unified commemoration,” the statement added.

Further, the family reassured Raila’s supporters that the commemorations would bring together people from across the country and different generations.

“There will be room for those who walked with him — from every community, every generation, every part of the country and every chapter of his life.

“This anniversary belongs neither to an individual nor to an institution. It belongs to the people whose lives Baba touched,” the statement further read.