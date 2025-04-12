Connect with us

News

Raila Odinga’s Longtime Aide George Oduor Laid to Rest in Siaya

Raila Odinga Mourns George Oduor
KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: George Oduor Nyangira, a loyal aide and longtime bodyguard to Raila Odinga, was laid to rest today 12th April 2025 at Ramba High School in Siaya County. The emotional ceremony was attended by high-ranking political figures, including President William Ruto, opposition leader Raila Odinga, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, and former presidential candidate George Wajackoyah.

George, who passed away on April 2 while receiving treatment in Nairobi, was celebrated as a pillar of humility, discretion, and dedication. Raila eulogized him as a man of unwavering integrity and loyalty, who played a vital role not only in personal security but also in Kenya’s broader democratic journey.

“He was not just a bodyguard—he was part of a movement. His character was unshakable. He served with quiet strength and unquestionable loyalty,” Raila said.

Oduor’s political journey began in the early 1990s during Kenya’s pro-democracy movement, where he provided security to the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and other FORD Kenya leaders. He remained loyal through political shifts, facing arrest and imprisonment during the 1997 political unrest, yet never wavering in his dedication.

Raila praised George’s calm demeanor, particularly during tense moments like escorting Jaramogi’s body from Nairobi to Bondo in 1994, highlighting his role as not just a protector but a figure of stability and trust.

“His passing marks not only the end of an era but the celebration of a remarkable legacy—one rooted in steadfast service and devotion,” Raila remarked.

