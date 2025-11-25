Raila Odinga’s Sister Beryl Achieng Dies

Former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga’s sister, Beryl Achieng Odinga, has passed away.

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, in a statement, confirmed that Beryl passed away on Tuesday, November 25.

“It is with a heavy heart, but accepting the will of God, we announce the sudden passing of Beryl Achieng Odinga. Daughter of the Late Hon Jaramogi Odinga and Mama Mary Ajuma Oginga. Mother to Ami Auma, Chizi, and Taurai.

“Sister to Senator Oburu Oginga, Raila Odinga, Akinyi Wenwa, amongst others. Sister in law to Dr Anne Oburu, Dr Canon Ida Odinga, hon Tabu Osewe, and Judy Oburu,” she announced.

Ruth also reflected on the moments they shared and the profound impact Beryl had on her life.

“While we are deeply saddened by her demise and the immense void left in our lives, we take solace in the belief that she is safe in the Lord’s arms and are thankful for the invaluable gift of the time we were privileged to share with her and for the profound impact she had on all who knew her,” the Kisumu Women Rep added.

Beryl maintained a relatively low public profile compared to her siblings, choosing not to engage in active politics.

This comes a month after Raila passed away in India after suffering from cardiac arrest in Kochi, India.

The former Prime Minister was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, Siaya County.

He was buried with his trademark hat and fly whisk, iconic items that had come to define his image throughout his political journey.

The private burial ceremony was attended by Raila’s immediate family, including his wife Mama Ida Odinga and children Rosemary Odinga, Raila Odinga Jr., and Winnie Odinga.