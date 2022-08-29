Raila Odinga’s Support base boldened by twin wins in Kakamega and Mombasa

KDRTV News Nairobi- The resounding victory for the Azimio coalition in both Kakamega and Mombasa has boldened the ODM Leaders’ support base.

In Kakamega the Azimio la Umoja Gubernatorial Candidate Fernandez Baraza beat his closest rival Senator Cleophas Malala by garnering over 120,000 votes against senator Malala’s 70,000 votes in a closely contested election which had initially been postponed by the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Celebrations rocked the sleepy town of Kakamega with residents singing praises in honor of Raila Odinga depicting him as their President though IEBC declared Ruto as the winner but there are over 7 Petitions at the apex court submitted to nullify Ruto’s win.

In Mombasa Azimio gubernatorial candidate Sharif Ahmad beat his rival Omar Sarai to become the second Governor of Mombasa County.

The elections started well without incidences but by midday reports of voter bribery emerged with scores of supporters blaming each other.

In Mumias two agents of Malala were allegedly caught bribing voters and frog marched while one was manhandled and chased from the scene with the crowd baying for his blood.

Kiharu Member of parliament Ndidi Nyoro was roughed up by youths in Kakamega who accused him of voter bribery and intimidation he was saved by police and whisked away in a police lorry.

In Mombasa former Gatundu South Member Moses Kuria, Former Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha and Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, were also roughed up by rowdy Azimio supporters who accused them of voter bribery and had to run for their lives when alleged Orange Democratic supporters caught them bribing voters.

Voters in Rongai constituency Nakuru voted for a UDA candidate who floored Raymond Moi who is the son to former President Daniel Moi of Kanu. In Kitui Rural constituency the Wiper candidate carried the day. We are waiting for the results from Kacheliba, Pokot South constituencies.

More News to follow