Raila Odinga’s Track Record

(KDRTV) – User generated content When Raila Odinga joined Kanu just as an Mp,he made sure that Kisumu and Mombasa became cities. When he was Roads and public Works minister,we saw several highways coming up ie,Western ,Eastern and southern bypasses done and this reduced traffic on Uhuru highway.

Hosted Commissioners of the @NCIC_Kenya led by their Chair Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia. We discussed aspects of the BBI process that are in line with their constitutional mandate including fostering national unity, equal opportunity for all, peaceful co-existence and related issues. pic.twitter.com/mxcPG0D67h — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 29, 2020

We saw Kibera slum upgrading project. He brought money to the elderly every month. He and Kibaki introduced CDF. Raila Oding stood firm for a new Constitution that has made people like Sang to build a hse for 250m and Ruto to build 1.2b palace.

During Nusu Mkate, Raila made sure that Kisumu got international standard airport , several supper highways brought. Northern lapsset corridor and Lamu port initiated.

Since handshake, we have seen Kisumu lake Victoria port operating again since Moi grounded it. Ahero Migori highway almost completion,Fish cooling storage plants are in place.

Received a delegation from Kajiado and Narok Counties led by Governor @joelenku at Capitol Hill Square. We held discussions on the BBI process and other issues of particular interest to their community. pic.twitter.com/KKGS1isxjK — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 28, 2020

The Nairobi -Kisumu Railway being renovated and new locomotives ordered already,soon there will be launched by his Excellency Uhuru.

During Narc Gov ,he asked Kibaki to crap away tax on motorbike importation to create employment to the youth. This created employment to over 6m youths.

Now that was Lord of poverty. What has Lord of wealth done to people of Rift valley since YK92?

Now DP had full opportunity to make Eldoret airport be like Jkia. How many factories has he brought to Kitale,Kapsabet,Soy,Eldoret and Kapseret? Instead looted money for public dam Kimwarer and Arror ,so sad.

Today the people of the Coast spoke, they have made well thought out recommendations based on their aspirations. Shared prosperity, equitable distribution of revenue from natural resources and a more inclusive political system formed part of their proposals. #BBICoastChapter pic.twitter.com/kRalGU80LX — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 25, 2020

Nationally,we have seen grabbing of public lands ,ie,Karen,KAA land currently holding number of apartments sold to only Indians.

Now you know who is Lord of poverty.

They only tell people that Ruto must be president and abusive languages. They don’t have any Single agenda to convince people about his development record.