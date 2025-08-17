Raila Pledges KSh 500,000 Each to Harambee Stars After Zambia Win

The Harambee Stars, are basking in glory after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Zambia in the ongoing CHAN 2024 tournament. Ryan Ogam’s decisive 75th-minute strike at Kasarani Stadium sealed the win, propelling Kenya to the top of Group A with 10 points and booking a quarterfinal clash against Madagascar.

But the celebrations didn’t end on the pitch. Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga added a golden touch to the victory by pledging Ksh 500,000 for each Harambee Stars player, a move that raised their total earnings from the tournament to Ksh 3 million apiece.

“This victory is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of our players,” Odinga said in a press statement. “They have made Kenya proud, and it’s only fitting that we recognize their achievement with a substantial reward.”

The announcement electrified the team and their supporters. Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the squad. “We are incredibly grateful for this gesture,” Olunga wrote on social media. “This bonus will make a huge difference in our lives and motivate us to continue striving for excellence in the tournament.”

The financial windfall comes at a strategic moment, boosting the players’ morale as they prepare for the knockout stages. Analysts and fans alike view Odinga’s gesture as more than just a reward – it’s a statement of confidence in Kenyan football and an investment in nurturing future talent.

Football enthusiasts across the country echoed the excitement, praising both the team’s performance and Odinga’s generosity. The victory over Zambia not only rekindled national pride but also heightened expectations ahead of the crucial quarterfinal against Madagascar.