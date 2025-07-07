Connect with us

News

Raila Reveals Why He Did Not Appear At Kamukunji For Saba Saba

By

Published

odm 1731939244

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga has come out to explain his failure to appear at the Kamukunji grounds to mark the Saba Saba Day anniversary.

Speaking on Monday, Raila said roadblocks all over town made it difficult for protesters to access the Kamukunji grounds.

“I was going to go to Kamukunji and join Kenyans in commemorating this important day, unfortunately, as you all know circumstances today, the roadblocks all over town, which made it difficult for people to make it to Kamukunji,” he said.

On Sunday, the former Prime Minister called on Kenyans to gather at Kamukunji to honour the spirit of the pro-democracy movement that began on July 7, 1990.

Meanwhile, Raila noted that 35 years after the landmark protests, Kenya is again witnessing widespread unrest and political agitation, particularly from a new generation of youth-led movements.

“35 years later, the country is grappling with a new wave of unrest and political activism. The question we have to ask ourselves is, where do we go from here? Do we embrace chaos or a coming together of minds and country?” he posed.

The ODM leader also accused a section of leaders of using the historic day to advance their political agenda.

“It is unfortunate that some of the people we were fighting then and who sanctioned our arrest are trying to hide behind Saba Saba to advance their political fortunes. Some of them are alive today and are masquerading as liberators.”

Further, Raila proposed a national conversation across generations to address governance and institutional shortcomings, singling out the police service as an urgent priority.

“I propose an inclusive intergenerational national conclave to hear our people across all divides and come up with irreducible reforms and changes necessary to take the country forward,” he added.

Also Read: Shame on You – Raila Slams CS Murkomen Over ‘Shoot To Kill’ Directive

