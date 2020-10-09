Raila Reveals Why Ruto Should Resign As DP

(KDRTV)-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has advised the DP President William Ruto to resign rather criticizing government and opposing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During an interview with KTN TV, Raila said that the Head of state was focused on uniting the nation through Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

According to Raila Odinga, Ruto is a major critique of the BBI courses in the country.

READ ALSO: Deputy President Ruto’s Shocker as Church members demand 8 Million Shillings

Raila Odinga made a reference to the case of his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga who resigned after he opposed the founding father Jomo kenyatta

“Ruto is part of the handshake. He has been consulted on every development. “If I felt frustrated and side-lined, I would take a walk. Jaramogi was a vice-president and when he found it untenable to stay in government, he stepped aside,” Odinga stated.

According to the ODM chief, DP Ruto was mandated to deputize President Uhuru Kenyatta but he has reportedly neglected his duties

Raila Odinga said he was worried that the DP was opposing every directive by the government and at the same time complaining that he has been sidelined by the government

On on the BBI, Raila said that the project is meant to solve many kenyan challenges and that the DP should desist from opposing it without regarding its content.

“These are anarchists who don’t want order in the country. BBI is not for Uhuru or Raila. It is for the people,” he stated and declined to announce the dates the reports will be released.

The Deputy president has severally affirmed that he will not quit the regime but has hinted that he would denounced his membership to Jubilee.

READ ALSO:Police Block Ruto from Nyamira Tour

Deputy President has pinpointed the Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and Deputy Chair David Murathe as the people who have been insulting him.

The Jubilee party has hinted to eject Deputy President as the Deputy party leader.