Raila the Biggest Loser in BBI Proposals

Deputy President William Ruto’s camp have suddenly changed tune and said they will support the BBI Report. This is after the report was handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House on Tuesday.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, said he will support the report because it reflects the views of the Jubilee Party. Murkomen had previously said that he wouldn’t table the report in the Senate in his capacity as the Majority leader. He wanted Raila to renounce the violence meted on Jubilee supporters in the Kibra by-elections.

I support BBI Report because 1. It’s Presidents own report&largely reflects the views of Jubilee 2.Doesn’t require a referendum we’ll sort in Parliament 3.Subject to further discussion&review 4.contrary to earlier threats doesn’t amount to a Tsunami 5.Doesn’t overburden mwananchi — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) November 26, 2019

But as Ruto’s camp celebrates, Raila’s team has been silent since the report was made public on Tuesday.

The biggest loss for Raila is that there will be no referendum to change the system of government from a Presidential system to a Parliamentary system as he and his team had anticipated. The report has maintained the status quo of the presidential system where the president and his deputy are elected through popular vote The President is both the head of state and head of government. The BBI task force has proposed the creation of the position of Prime Minister but not as powerful as Raila had anticipated. The PM is nominated by the President from the national assembly. The nominee must be then confirmed by parliament.

The PM does not have any executive powers and plays the role of the current national assembly majority leader in the house. He will earn the same salary as that of an ordinary MP and may be dismissed by the President or through a vote of no confidence from parliament. This is not what Baba and his team had wanted.

The former Prime Minister has publicly spoken about the creation of regional governments which would support devolved units. Analysts feel some second term governors like Hassan Joho, Alfred Mutua and Wycliffe Oparanya supported the creation of regional government because it would give them opportunities to remain active in politics after 2022. BBi has proposed that the current 47 counties remain as they are currently constituted with revenue allocation increased from the current 15% to at least 35%.

Perhaps the only thing that Raila gets from BBI is the creation of the position of official opposition leader. The first runners-up in the presidential election will be nominated into parliament and will be tasked with putting the government on its toes.

