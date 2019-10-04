Raila’s Man Kenneth Marende Among Those Enlisted For NCIC Job

Raila’s man and Former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende is among those listed for interviews tohead the National Cohesion and Integration Commission.

Others set to be interviewed for the Chairmanship post include former Nairobi PC Amb Francis Sigei, former Principal Administrative Secretary Michael M. Ndung’u, Hon Abdirahman Hassan, Humphrey K. Njuguna and Dr Samuel Kobia.

Former Nominated MP Amina Abdalla is the only female who will battle it out with the above six for the chairperson post.

READ ALSO:Raila Orders All ODM MPs to Contribute Ksh50k for Imran, Camp in Kibra

According to the NCIC selection panel chairperson Hon Priscilla Nyokabi the seven applicants were picked from a list of 58 who had applied.

Former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende among 7 Kenyans shortlisted for the position of Chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC). pic.twitter.com/w1pOxIbxNs — Metropol TV Kenya (@MetropolTVKE) October 4, 2019

Among the applicants for the members to the commission include former Vihiga MP Yusuf Chanzu, former Garsen MP Ibrahim Sane, former Mandera MP Abdulaziz Farah, former Kibwezi MP Agnes Ndetei and former Uasin Gishu Senator Isaac Melly.

READ ALSO:Kibra is not Your Bedroom! Ruto Vows to teach Raila a lesson

Former Makadara parliamentary aspirant Brian O. Weke, Kinuthia Wamwangi, Catherine Rugene, Guyo Dadacha are among the shortlisted applicants for the membership position of the commission.

The panel will start interviewing the shortlisted seven for the chairperson’s position on Monday, October 7, including some for the membership post.

The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at Annex Boardroom, Commission House along Harambe Avenue in Nairobi.

READ ALSO:Hussein Mohammed! The Only Journalist Who Bullied Ruto

Others have been scheduled to face the selection panel from Tuesday to Friday next week.

Members of the public have been asked to submit their details in writing regarding the shortlisted candidates on or before October 11th.

The candidates are required to present their National ID, academic and professional certificates and transcripts, clearance certificates from KRA, EACC, HELB, DCI and any of the registered Credit Reference Bureaus.

The panel is seeking to fill in a new NCIC team after the one led by Francis Ole Kaparo exited office earlier this year.

The law states that each commission should hold an office for a term of three years, which can be re-appointed for one further term of three years.

President Uhuru Kenyatta extended Ole Kaparo’s time in office by one year on August 4, 2017.

Kaparo and his team were appointed to head the commission on August 12th, 2014.

The Law states that the commission should have a total of eight members, chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, the chairperson of the National Commission on Gender and Development and the chairperson of the Public Complaints Standing Committee (Ombudsman).

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases