Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Raila’s Passionate Plea to Uhuru Over Maraga’s Advisory

Avatar

By

Published

raila
raila

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to make wide consultations before making a decision of Chief Justice David Maraga’s advisory to dissolve parliament over the two-thirds gender rule.

The former Prime Minister said Maraga’s advisory ‘has placed the country and the people of Kenya in a precarious constitutional and political position that will require careful deliberation before any decision is made.’

Read Also: I am not going anywhere, CJ Maraga fires back after baby mama drama

According to the African Union (AU) envoy, dissolving parliament will have far-reaching consequences to the country and its people.

“I appeal to the President to consult as widely as possible before taking any action on this matter and ensure that the overall interests of the people is served by any action he finally decides to take,” he said.

The ODM boss insisted on the need for the country to come to develop a consensus on the critical issue or risk throwing away the baby and the bathwater.

Read Also: We are ready for elections, lawmakers declare after Maraga’s Shocker

Whereas the CJ advised President Uhuru to dissolve parliament over the two-third gender rule, Raila said it is not clear how the move will solve the gender question.

“It remains unclear how the dissolution of Parliament would resolve the problem,” Raila said.

The former PM joins thousands of Kenyans who have weight in on Maraga’s advisory. Interestingly, great legal minds have disagreed on whether the President is legally bound to follow CJ’s advice.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Sakaja Johnson Sakaja Johnson

Politics

Senator Sakaja Shocks Raila And DP Ruto As He Reveals Who He Will Support For Presidency In 2022

(KDRTV) – Youthful Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja has been the talk of the town since coming up with the popular revenue sharing formula for...

21 hours ago
IMG 20200922 185227 IMG 20200922 185227

News

Breaking! DP William Ruto Visits Jubilee HQs After Months of Persecution

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has finally paid a visit to Jubilee Party Headquarters in Pangani after months of Persecution from top party...

24 hours ago
obado g obado g

Politics

Migori MCA`s Arm Broken During Scuffle Over Obado`s Impeachment

(KDRTV)-Chaos erupted at the Migori County Assembly offices after MCAs disagreed over the impeachment of the besieged Governor Okoth Obado on the morning of...

6 hours ago
photomix image 2 photomix image 2

News

Ruto, Raphael Tuju Clash Over Msambweni by-elections

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto is working behind the scenes to ensure Jubilee Party fields a candidate in the Mswambweni by-elections. This is...

3 hours ago