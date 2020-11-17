Connect with us

Rain of Bullets in Busia as Bobi Wine’s Rally is Blocked

(KDRTV) – Uganda opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi has been blocked from addressing a political rally in Busia Town.

Several media outlets reported that Ugandan police officers fired live bullets and used teargas to disperse Bobi Wine’s meeting.

Unconfirmed reports on social media claimed that police officers blocked all roads to the venue.

The officers are also believed to have lobbed teargas cannisters into people’s houses at the border town.

Bobi Wine managed to reach the venue and addressed thousands of National Unity Platforms (NUP).

The popstar musician, turned politician, has been on the receiving end of police brutality as he aims to unseat President Yoweri Museveni in next year’s elections.

His supporters have had to improvise means to get to his rallies as Police reign terror on the Kyadondo East Lawmaker.

Several pictures have gone viral on social media showing Kyagulanyi’s supporters swimming across a river to attend a political rally after roads were blocked by police.

On Tuesday, local media outlets shared pictures of a police vehicle stuck in Tororo due to poor roads.

Bobi Wine is alleged to have rallied his supporters to push the vehicle out of the mud.

Despite facing animosity from the police, Bobi Wine has promised to improve the welfare of the men in uniform if elected president.

Part of his police reforms, include increasing their salaries and allowances.

In this article:
