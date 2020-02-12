Raphael Tuju Airlifted To Nairobi After Operation at Kijabe Hospital

KDRTV has confirmed reports that Raphael Tuju has been airlifted to Nairobi after the accident that left him with serious injuries on Wednesday morning

Tuju underwent an operation that established him for the flight-reported Dr. Ken Muma, the CEO of Kijabe Mission Hospital

He also reported that the health facility received 18 patient many of which sustained minor injuries

Dr. Muma was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Joe Mucheru

Police have revealed that the accident occurred after a matatu tried to overtake a personal vehicle that was stationary

“All the injured were rushed to Kijabe Mission Hospital where they are admitted in stable condition apart from the matatu driver who is on life support,” the police report reads.

The car is then said that it got into Tuju`s car lane resulting in a head-on collision

Tuju who was seated at the back-left of his Toyota Land Cruiser

According to a medical report, Tuju sustained chest complication and thus breathing problems while the driver sustained a fractured hand

The body also sustained fractured foot

The crew was traveling to Kabarak for the funeral of the late and former president Daniel Arap Moi

Tuju`s family was airlifted on Wednesday morning from Wilson airport to the Kijabe mission hospital to go and keep him company