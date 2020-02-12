News
Raphael Tuju Airlifted To Nairobi After Operation at Kijabe Hospital
KDRTV has confirmed reports that Raphael Tuju has been airlifted to Nairobi after the accident that left him with serious injuries on Wednesday morning
Tuju underwent an operation that established him for the flight-reported Dr. Ken Muma, the CEO of Kijabe Mission Hospital
He also reported that the health facility received 18 patient many of which sustained minor injuries
Read also: Raphael Tuju’s Family Airlifted to Kijabe Hospital following Horror Accident
Dr. Muma was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Joe Mucheru
Police have revealed that the accident occurred after a matatu tried to overtake a personal vehicle that was stationary
“All the injured were rushed to Kijabe Mission Hospital where they are admitted in stable condition apart from the matatu driver who is on life support,” the police report reads.
The car is then said that it got into Tuju`s car lane resulting in a head-on collision
Tuju who was seated at the back-left of his Toyota Land Cruiser
According to a medical report, Tuju sustained chest complication and thus breathing problems while the driver sustained a fractured hand
The body also sustained fractured foot
Read also: You Are an Agent of Raila Odinga in Jubilee, Women MPs Supporting Ruto blast Tuju
The crew was traveling to Kabarak for the funeral of the late and former president Daniel Arap Moi
Tuju`s family was airlifted on Wednesday morning from Wilson airport to the Kijabe mission hospital to go and keep him company
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Gideon Moi Heclked at his Father’s Memorial Service
-
News1 day ago
CS Mucheru Pushed, Shoved and Denied Entry at Moi Memorial Service
-
News1 day ago
Sonko Splashes Millions for Moi’s Funeral
-
News1 day ago
Pomp, Style and Show of Might as Moi’s Body Arrives at Nyayo Stadium for State Funeral