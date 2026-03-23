Raphael Tuju Arrested Hours After Resurfacing

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has been forcefully arrested by police officers hours after he resurfaced at his home in Karen.

According to Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, police officers arrived at Tuju’s Karen home and asked him to head to the Karen Police Station to record a statement.

Njiru claimed that after Tuju arrived at the station, the officers refused to book him on the occurrence book (OB) and attempted to force his client into an awaiting Subaru vehicle.

“We are not leaving this station until you record him in an OB. The police are abducting Tuju. They have forced him into a Subaru and are actually breaking his back.”

“As we speak, Tuju is unwell; they have hurt his back. That was serious violence, and we are waiting for the doctors to advise us on how to deal with this medical emergency,” Njiru claimed.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has also condemned the dramatic arrest of the former Cabinet Secretary, terming it inhuman.

“I personally drove him (Tuju) to Karen Police Station to record a statement in good faith, in the spirit of due process. What followed was unacceptable. Hon. Tuju was carried away in a manner that no Kenyan, indeed no human being, should ever experience,” said Kalonzo.

Tuju was reported missing on Saturday, March 21, evening, with his vehicle left abandoned in Karen.

However, the former Rarieda MP resurfaced on Monday and disclosed that he was in hiding near the Nairobi and Kiambu boundary.

”I noticed I was being followed before and reported it to the authorities. On Saturday, as I was going for an interview at Ramogi FM, I noticed the same vehicle from before following me, only this time without plate numbers. Fortunately, I know Karen well and branched into Nandi Road, lost the tail, and abandoned my car,” said Tuju.