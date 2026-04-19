Raphael Tuju Regains Access to Disputed Dari Business Park

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has regained access to his disputed Dari Business Park in Karen, Nairobi.

In a statement on Sunday, April 19, Tuju said the court issued an order granting him occupation of the premises while stopping any planned sale or transfer pending hearing and determination of the dispute.

Tuju said he will continue staying at the premises, insisting that he does not need protection from security officers, whom he accused of acting under the influence of his rivals.

“After all, they illegally raided my premises, they assaulted me, and they or their masters cannot be my friends. If these are the type of people who claim to be my friends, I would rather be with my enemies,” he said.

The former CS said he would only vacate the premises if the court rules against his favour, adding that he is ready to comply with directives from the court.

“The police should only be on site to enforce court orders, not to be part of a land grab operation. According to the latest court rulings, this is my property. The police can not come to evict me without a valid court order. If they produce such a court order, I will obey,” Tuju added.

The dispute over the property stems from a long-running legal battle tied to the attempted auction of Tuju’s high-value assets in Karen.

This is after Tuju allegedly failed to repay a Ksh1.9 billion loan he took from the East African Development Bank (EADB) which was taken in 2015.

The original loan amounted to USD 9,197,084 (approximately Ksh1.2 billion), but the outstanding balance has since increased due to accrued interest.