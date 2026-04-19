Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Raphael Tuju Regains Access to Disputed Dari Business Park

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

tuju pic 1 1200x900 1

Raphael Tuju

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has regained access to his disputed Dari Business Park in Karen, Nairobi.

In a statement on Sunday, April 19, Tuju said the court issued an order granting him occupation of the premises while stopping any planned sale or transfer pending hearing and determination of the dispute.

Tuju said he will continue staying at the premises, insisting that he does not need protection from security officers, whom he accused of acting under the influence of his rivals.

“After all, they illegally raided my premises, they assaulted me, and they or their masters cannot be my friends. If these are the type of people who claim to be my friends, I would rather be with my enemies,” he said.

The former CS said he would only vacate the premises if the court rules against his favour, adding that he is ready to comply with directives from the court.

“The police should only be on site to enforce court orders, not to be part of a land grab operation. According to the latest court rulings, this is my property. The police can not come to evict me without a valid court order. If they produce such a court order, I will obey,” Tuju added.

The dispute over the property stems from a long-running legal battle tied to the attempted auction of Tuju’s high-value assets in Karen.

This is after Tuju allegedly failed to repay a Ksh1.9 billion loan he took from the East African Development Bank (EADB) which was taken in 2015.

The original loan amounted to USD 9,197,084 (approximately Ksh1.2 billion), but the outstanding balance has since increased due to accrued interest.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

Raphael Tuju: I’d Like to Be Buried Within 48 Hours When I Die, I Do Not Want Any State Involvement

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has declared that he wants to be buried within 48 hours of his death, firmly rejecting any form of...

April 10, 2026

News

Former CS Raphael Tuju Charged

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju was on Wednesday charged with giving false information to a public officer. Tuju was arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts,...

April 8, 2026
Raphael Tuju Raphael Tuju

News

Tuju Accuses DCI Boss Mohamed Amin of Intimidation

  Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has accused the Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin, and lawyer Fred Ojiambo of...

April 2, 2026

News

Reprieve for Raphael Tuju as Court Grants Him 200K Anticipatory Bail

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has been handed a relief after the High Court granted him an anticipatory bail of Kshs 200,000 following his...

March 24, 2026