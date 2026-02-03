Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Raphael Tuju Resigns from Azimio Executive Director Position

Published

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has resigned as the Azimio Coalition Executive Director.

Tuju tendered his resignation letter from the position to Azimio Chairperson Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, February 2.

“May I communicate my decision to resign as the Executive Director of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party that I communicated to you and the Council this morning at the joint meeting of the Council and the NEC,” read the letter in part.

The former CS also noted that he handed over to Philip Kisia, who is the new executive director of the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

“By copy of this letter, I communicate the decision of the council this morning that I hand over to Mr Philip Kisia, who will be the new executive director of the party,” Tuju added.

Tuju was appointed to the role on April 6, 2022. In the position, he was tasked with coordinating all member parties of Azimio and will lead the strategic and programme teams that will work to ensure Azimio’s victory in the August elections.

Notably, this comes months after Tuju resigned from the Jubilee Party in a letter to Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the letter, Tuju said he did not see any value he was adding to the former ruling party. He, however, said he is open to working with the former head of state in the future.

“I still look forward to working with you in the future. However, at the present time, I see no more value that I can add to the Jubilee Party.

“I therefore tender my resignation. Please accept my best wishes for your well-being and for the Party,” read the letter in part.

Tuju served as the Jubilee Secretary General for six years from 2016 to 2022 before being replaced by Jeremiah Kioni.

In this article:

You May Also Like

tuju pic 1 1200x900 1 tuju pic 1 1200x900 1

News

Raphael Tuju Recounts His Last Meeting With Magoha Before His Death 

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has opened up about his last meeting with the late George Magoha before he passed on.  According to Tuju,...

January 26, 2023
FB IMG 16378317140931977 FB IMG 16378317140931977

Politics

High Court Rules Former Senator Isaac Mwaura’s Expulsion From Jubilee Illegal

The High Court has served a greenlight to the embattled former Jubilee Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura who had been embroiled in expulsion and deregistration...

November 25, 2021
FB IMG 16360223072921715 FB IMG 16360223072921715

Politics

DP Ruto And Tangatanga MPs Finally Kicked Out Of Jubilee

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ruling Jubilee party has finally kicked out Deputy President William Ruto and his allied stalwarts from Jubilee following the frosty internal...

November 4, 2021
RAPHAEL TUJU 600x333 RAPHAEL TUJU 600x333

Politics

Jubilee Party Hints at Quitting the Nairobi Gubernatorial Race

  (KDRTV) – Jubilee Party has said they are closely monitoring how the matter of the Nairobi by-election plays out in court and the...

January 13, 2021