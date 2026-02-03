Raphael Tuju Resigns from Azimio Executive Director Position

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has resigned as the Azimio Coalition Executive Director.

Tuju tendered his resignation letter from the position to Azimio Chairperson Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, February 2.

“May I communicate my decision to resign as the Executive Director of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party that I communicated to you and the Council this morning at the joint meeting of the Council and the NEC,” read the letter in part.

The former CS also noted that he handed over to Philip Kisia, who is the new executive director of the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

“By copy of this letter, I communicate the decision of the council this morning that I hand over to Mr Philip Kisia, who will be the new executive director of the party,” Tuju added.

Tuju was appointed to the role on April 6, 2022. In the position, he was tasked with coordinating all member parties of Azimio and will lead the strategic and programme teams that will work to ensure Azimio’s victory in the August elections.

Notably, this comes months after Tuju resigned from the Jubilee Party in a letter to Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the letter, Tuju said he did not see any value he was adding to the former ruling party. He, however, said he is open to working with the former head of state in the future.

“I still look forward to working with you in the future. However, at the present time, I see no more value that I can add to the Jubilee Party.

“I therefore tender my resignation. Please accept my best wishes for your well-being and for the Party,” read the letter in part.

Tuju served as the Jubilee Secretary General for six years from 2016 to 2022 before being replaced by Jeremiah Kioni.