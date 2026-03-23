Raphael Tuju Resurfaces, Explains His Disappearance

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has resurfaced a day after he was reported missing.

Speaking on Monday, March 23, at his Karen Home, Tuju said he abandoned his vehicle in Karen after he realised he was being followed by an unmarked vehicle.

” I noticed I was being followed before and reported it to the authorities. On Saturday, as I was going for an interview at Ramogi FM, I noticed the same vehicle from before following me, only this time without plate numbers. Fortunately, I know Karen well and branched into Nandi Road, lost the tail, and abandoned my car,” said Tuju.

The former Minister noted that he was taken in by a family living near the Nairobi–Kiambu border, where he stayed until Sunday night before returning to his Karen home.

“I want to thank Kenyans and the family that accommodated me because they didn’t care what my tribe is, they just saw me as a human being until yesterday past midnight when I was able to come here,” Tuju added.

Tuju had gone missing on Saturday, March 21 evening, together with his aide, Steve Mwanga.

Tuju’s disappearance was reported at Karen Police Station on Saturday, March 21, 2026, by his son Mano Tuju and a lawyer.

On Sunday, March 21, morning, Tuju’s son received a call from the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Karen Police Station while in church, informing him that his father’s car had been found abandoned on Miotoni Lane in Karen, Nairobi.

“This morning, while at church, Mano Tuju, Tuju’s son, got a call from Karen Police Station OCS informing him that Hon. Tuju’s car had been found abandoned on Miotoni Lane in Karen.

“Hon. Tuju’s phone is off, and he has not been seen since Saturday afternoon. He was scheduled to appear on Ramogi at about 7 pm last night,” said Tuju’s lawyer Victor Mabachi.

Tuju was scheduled to appear on Ramogi FM at around 7 pm on Saturday evening when he disappeared.

This comes after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said attempts to access Tuju’s residence were unsuccessful due to a lack of cooperation from the family.

“While progress is being made, the DCI notes that an attempt by investigators to access Mr. Tuju’s residence along Mwitu Drive was denied by the family. We urge full cooperation from all parties, including unrestricted access to relevant locations and prompt provision of information, for a swift and thorough resolution,” DCI stated.