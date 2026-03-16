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Raphael Tuju’s Appeal Application Mysterious Goes Missing from Cause List

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju’s lawyers have raised concerns after an application he filed at the Court of Appeal of Kenya disappeared from the cause list on Monday, March 16.

Tuju’s lawyers filed the suit in the appellate court following his eviction from Dari Business Park on Friday, March 13, 2026.

According to Grado Mabachi, one of the lawyers representing Tuju, the legal team arrived in court for the hearing, which was scheduled for 9 AM, but they were informed by registry officials that the matter had not been listed.

“This matter was supposed to be heard at 9 AM. We had official communication from the judiciary, but the people at the registry said it’s not in the cause list. They told us they would let us know, yet my client has pressing issues,” said Mabachi.

The case stems from a battle between the East African Development Bank (EADB) and Tuju over a loan he took back in 2015.

On Friday, March 13 night, Tuju was forcibly removed from his Karen property by a contingent of armed police officers.

The officers cordoned off Dari Business Park, leaving the premises locked and inaccessible.

The former CS was evicted from the property after a court ruling cleared the way for the auction of the property to recover a debt estimated at more than Ksh1.9 billion.

Following the eviction, Tuju, through his lawyers, moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling, which was delivered by Joyce Mongare of the High Court of Kenya.

In the appeal, Tuju argues that the enforcement process surrounding the disputed properties has been irregular and claims that powerful interests are attempting to take over his assets.

On March 12, the former CS vowed to remain on the premises, declaring that auctioneers would have to ‘kill him first’ before evicting him.

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