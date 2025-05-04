Reduce your HIV and Aids infection chances by taking PrEP

Talk to your partners and friends about pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). PrEP is a medicine that when taken as prescribed, can greatly reduce your risk of getting HIV from sex and injection drug use.

PrEP can stop HIV from taking hold and spreading throughout your body. It is highly effective for preventing HIV if used as prescribed. And remember, PrEP protects you against HIV but not against other sexual transmitted diseases (STDs).

There are more HIV prevention options than ever before.