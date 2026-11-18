Actress Regina Re and her brother Alton Jimmy Macharia have each been released on a Ksh200,000 cash bail in the murder of their mother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia.

The two appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Irene Kahuyia on Wednesday, November 18, and pleaded not guilty to the charges of being accessories to their mother’s murder.

Regina and her brother are accused of cleaning a room where the deceased was found dead at her residence in Loresho Ridge Estate, Nairobi, on 30th October 2026.

“According to the prosecution, the accused persons allegedly cleaned the room, actions detectives say interfered with the crime scene and may have led to the concealment or destruction of crucial evidence,” ODPP said.

The prosecution alleges that their actions were intended to assist the main suspect, 18-year-old Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, Regina Re’s daughter, who is facing a separate murder charge over the death of her grandmother.

Thandie also pleaded not guilty when she separately appeared before Kibera High Court Judge Diana Kavedza. The court ordered a mental health assessment to establish her fitness to stand trial.

The case against Regina Re and her brother was heard before Senior Principal Magistrate Irene Kahuya.

The court granted each accused person a bond of Kshs. 400,000 with one surety of a similar amount, or an alternative cash bail of Kshs. 200,000.

Their release is, however, subject to the execution of a search warrant at their residence.

Dorita was found dead on October 30, 2026, at her Loresho Ridge Estate home in Nairobi. According to reports, the 86-year-old suffered 20 stab wounds, two of them fatal.