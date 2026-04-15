Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Relief at the Pump as EPRA Slashes Fuel Prices Following VAT Cut

Vincent Olando

Published

Motorists across Kenya will experience slight relief at the pump after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a downward adjustment in fuel prices following a government decision to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products.

In an addendum to its earlier pricing review released on April 15, 2026, EPRA confirmed that the National Treasury had lowered VAT from 13 per cent to 8 per cent under a legal notice issued on the same day. The revised prices will apply from April 16 to May 14, 2026.

Acting EPRA Director General Dr. Joseph Oketch said the tax revision directly influenced the new pump prices. “As a result, the pump price per litre in Nairobi of Super Petrol and Diesel decreases by Ksh9.37 and Ksh10.21 respectively while that of Kerosene remains unchanged,” he stated.

Following the adjustment, Nairobi motorists will now pay KSh197.60 per litre for Super Petrol, KSh196.63 for Diesel, and KSh152.78 for Kerosene. In Mombasa, prices will stand at KSh194.32 for Super Petrol, KSh193.35 for Diesel, and KSh149.49 for Kerosene.EPRA further noted that although kerosene prices remain unchanged, its subsidy has been reduced from KSh108.10 to KSh96.56 per litre, reflecting a shift in government spending priorities.

The latest review comes just a day after EPRA announced a sharp increase in fuel prices for the April–May cycle, which had triggered public uproar. Initially, Super Petrol had risen by KSh28.69 per litre while Diesel had increased by KSh40.30, driven by global oil price spikes and a weakening shilling.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi defended the government’s intervention, stating that President William Ruto directed the implementation of a KSh6.2 billion subsidy package to cushion consumers from a steeper price surge. “The prices could have gone up much more, but because the Head of State directed us to put a subsidy, the rise was moderated,” he said.

The government has also maintained temporary tax relief measures and fuel stabilization efforts aimed at easing transport and commodity costs.

While the latest reduction offers modest relief, analysts warn that volatility in global oil markets and currency fluctuations may continue to influence pump prices in the coming months.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

News

MP Babu Owino Calls for Nationwide Demos After Fuel Price Hike

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has called for nationwide protests over the latest increase in fuel prices. Speaking on Wednesday, April 15, Owino...

2 hours ago

News

Nairobi Commuters’ Pockets Set to Bleed as Matatu Fares Rise by 25% Following Fuel Price Hike

Commuters across Kenya are set to dig deeper into their pockets after matatu operators announced a 25 per cent increase in fares, citing a...

5 hours ago

News

President Ruto Addresses Increase in Fuel Prices

President William Ruto has broken his silence after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased fuel prices for the next month. Speaking in...

6 hours ago

News

Matatu Operators Announces Hike in Fares

Commuters are set to pay more in fares after Matatu operators announced they will increase transportation charges from Wednesday, April 15. In a statement,...

11 hours ago