Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Relief for FKF President Hussein Mohammed as Tribunal Halts His Suspenson

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohamed has received temporary relief after the Sports Disputes Tribunal blocked attempts to remove him from office.

In a ruling on Monday, April 27, the tribunal issued conservatory orders blocking the implementation of resolutions passed on April 24 that had threatened Mohamed’s stay in office.

“The Tribunal grants a temporary order of injunction restraining the Respondents, whether by effecting the entire Resolutions as passed on 24th April 2026, until the Mention date stated in Order 6 herebelow,” stated the tribunal.

The ruling by the tribunal means Mohammed will remain in place as the FKF President pending the hearing and determination of the case.

On April 24,  the FKF National Executive Committee passed a formal resolution calling for Mohamed and other senior officials to step aside over the alleged Ksh42 million CHAN funds scandal.

“With immediate effect, Mr Hussein Rashid Mohammed do step aside from his role and position as President of Football Kenya Federation,” read part of the resolution.

The resolution also directed Abdullahi Yussuf Ibrahim to step aside from his role as a nominated NEC member, while Dennis Gicheru was asked to vacate his position as Acting General Secretary to allow investigations.

Further, the FKF NEC appointed Macdonald Mariga Wanyama to take over the roles and responsibilities of the FKF president in an acting capacity pending completion of investigations and a forensic audit into the affairs of the federation.

However, Mohamed moved to the Sports Tribunal to challenge his suspension from the federation.

This comes after the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) stepped in to solve the dispute and directed FKF to submit a wide range of documents to support its decision to suspend Mohamed.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

Entertainment

Hussein Mohamed Rejects FKF Suspension, Denies Ksh42M CHAN Scandal Claims

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is facing a deepening leadership crisis after President Hussein Mohamed rejected his suspension, terming the National Executive Committee (NEC) decision...

2 days ago

News

FKF President Hussein Mohammed, CEO Dennis Gicheru Suspended in Ksh42M Scandal

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed and Acting CEO Dennis Gicheru have been suspended after explosive allegations of financial impropriety involving Ksh42 million...

3 days ago

Entertainment

Kenyan Footballer Gabriel Wandera Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Busia

Kenyan football has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of former Premier League defender Gabriel Wandera, who died in a suspected hit-and-run...

April 19, 2026
Harambee Starlets Coach Beldine Odemba Resigns Harambee Starlets Coach Beldine Odemba Resigns

Sports

Harambee Starlets Coach Odemba Resigns Days Before CECAFA

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Beldine Odemba has resigned from her position as head coach of the Harambee Starlets, Kenya’s national women’s football team. Her...

June 9, 2025