Relief for FKF President Hussein Mohammed as Tribunal Halts His Suspenson

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohamed has received temporary relief after the Sports Disputes Tribunal blocked attempts to remove him from office.

In a ruling on Monday, April 27, the tribunal issued conservatory orders blocking the implementation of resolutions passed on April 24 that had threatened Mohamed’s stay in office.

“The Tribunal grants a temporary order of injunction restraining the Respondents, whether by effecting the entire Resolutions as passed on 24th April 2026, until the Mention date stated in Order 6 herebelow,” stated the tribunal.

The ruling by the tribunal means Mohammed will remain in place as the FKF President pending the hearing and determination of the case.

On April 24, the FKF National Executive Committee passed a formal resolution calling for Mohamed and other senior officials to step aside over the alleged Ksh42 million CHAN funds scandal.

“With immediate effect, Mr Hussein Rashid Mohammed do step aside from his role and position as President of Football Kenya Federation,” read part of the resolution.

The resolution also directed Abdullahi Yussuf Ibrahim to step aside from his role as a nominated NEC member, while Dennis Gicheru was asked to vacate his position as Acting General Secretary to allow investigations.

Further, the FKF NEC appointed Macdonald Mariga Wanyama to take over the roles and responsibilities of the FKF president in an acting capacity pending completion of investigations and a forensic audit into the affairs of the federation.

However, Mohamed moved to the Sports Tribunal to challenge his suspension from the federation.

This comes after the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) stepped in to solve the dispute and directed FKF to submit a wide range of documents to support its decision to suspend Mohamed.