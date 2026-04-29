Relief for Parents as MPs Move to End Forced School Uniform Purchases and Extra Levies

Members of the National Assembly of Kenya are pushing for extensive reforms that could significantly ease the financial burden on parents by eliminating compulsory school uniform purchase restrictions and banning non-essential levies in schools.

The proposal, sponsored by Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge, seeks to enforce constitutional guarantees under Articles 53 and 43, which provide for free and compulsory basic education. Lawmakers argue that current school practices – particularly forcing parents to buy uniforms from specific vendors – have become exploitative and exclusionary.

“Certain administrative practices in schools, particularly compulsory sourcing of uniforms from designated outlets, are impeding students from learning,” Mathenge stated during debate.

If adopted, the regulations would allow parents to purchase uniforms from any vendor, provided they meet the school’s approved standards. This move targets long-standing complaints over inflated prices and monopolistic supply arrangements imposed by some institutions.

The debate also exposed deeper frustrations within the education sector, with Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara warning of systemic failure. “The education sector is collapsing. The Ministry of Education is not acting, and parents are suffering economically,” she said, reflecting growing concern over the rising cost of living and its impact on access to education. Another key proposal seeks to prohibit schools from sending students home over non-statutory fees such as charges for meals, sports, and remedial classes. Legislators argue that such practices disproportionately affect vulnerable learners and undermine the right to education.

Funyula MP Gideon Ochanda criticised inconsistent school policies, noting, “Each school is busy doing its own thing, and as they do so, those who are suffering are the children.”

The motion further directs the Education Cabinet Secretary, in collaboration with the Teachers Service Commission, to develop a comprehensive regulatory and enforcement framework within 90 days. The framework is expected to standardise school practices nationwide and protect learners from arbitrary costs.

Some lawmakers went further, linking the issue to broader governance and economic challenges. One MP argued, “There is nobody in their right mind who would not support this motion… parents are suffering economically,” while criticising both policy gaps and the rising cost of living.

If passed, the reforms could mark a significant shift in Kenya’s education system, promoting equity, reducing financial strain on families, and ensuring that no child is denied access to learning due to avoidable costs.