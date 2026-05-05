Relief for Teachers as KNEC Begins Phased Payments After Months of Delays

Thousands of teachers and education officials across the country have started receiving long-awaited payments for their roles in the 2025 national examinations, following the rollout of a phased disbursement plan by the Kenya National Examinations Council.

The development comes as a major relief to educators who have endured months of uncertainty over delayed allowances tied to one of Kenya’s most critical academic exercises.

The payments target a broad pool of contracted professionals, including teachers who served as invigilators, supervisors, examiners, and centre managers, as well as security personnel and drivers who supported the administration of the exams.

However, the disbursement is being conducted in phases due to financial constraints, meaning not all beneficiaries will receive their dues at the same time. According to officials, at least KSh 1.5 billion is required to fully settle all pending claims.

Speaking in Uasin Gishu County, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok acknowledged the delays and sought to reassure affected teachers that the issue is being addressed.

“I went to State House and explained to President William Ruto that teachers are crying due to delayed KNEC payments. He made a phone call to the Treasury directing them to find a quick solution,” Bitok said.

He added, “I want to assure teachers that they will be paid in the next few weeks before the end of this month.”

So far, teachers involved in Teacher Training College (TTC) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) assessments are among the first to receive their payments. Security officers and drivers were also prioritised in the initial phase, signaling a structured approach to clearing arrears.

Despite this progress, many teachers who participated in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and other national assessments are still waiting for their dues, raising concerns about the reliability of the system.

KNEC has attributed some of the delays to technical issues, including mismatched personal details between the CP2 portal and mobile money accounts, missing identification numbers, and incomplete or unsigned attendance documentation.

Teachers have been urged to verify and update their details to avoid further delays. Centre managers have also been directed to ensure proper documentation is submitted through Sub-County Director of Education offices.

While the phased payment plan has eased tensions, teacher unions and stakeholders continue to call for timely and predictable compensation, warning that persistent delays could undermine morale and the integrity of national examinations.

The ongoing process is now being closely monitored as educators await full settlement and a more efficient system in future examination cycles.