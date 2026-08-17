Relief for University Applicants as KUCCPS Clarifies Transfer Letter Processing Ahead of September Intake

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has moved to calm anxious 2025 KCSE candidates, confirming that inter-institutional transfer letters are still being processed despite growing concern over delays ahead of September university admissions.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 17, 2026, KUCCPS said successful applicants would receive their letters through the student portal, where the documents will be generated automatically once ready. “The processing of the transfer letters is ongoing. The letter will be generated automatically for download by the applicant through the student portal as soon as it is ready,” the agency said.

KUCCPS opened the 2026 inter-institutional transfer window in early July, giving students recently placed in universities and TVET institutions a 30-day period to apply to move to other institutions offering their preferred programmes. The window targeted learners from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 KCSE cohorts, who had to meet cut-off points for their desired courses, confirm available vacancies, and satisfy all admission requirements before their requests could be considered.

Applications closed on August 14, 2026, leaving many students uneasy as universities prepare to admit new students in September, a process that requires admission letters for reporting. KUCCPS maintains the process is not delayed but ongoing, and has advised applicants to log into the student portal frequently, where notifications and transfer letters will appear once processing is complete. The agency did not give a specific date for when all letters would be ready.

Inter-institutional transfers allow students placed in one institution to move to another, provided they qualify and space is available, a common request among students who did not get their preferred courses or who wish to study closer to home. With registration, fee payment and accommodation arrangements hinging on the letters, timing remains critical for affected students.

The transfer window followed the release of 2026 placement results in July, when more than 200,000 students secured places in universities, colleges and other tertiary institutions. However, over 57,000 candidates who attained the minimum university entry grade of C+ were not placed in degree programmes, prompting the Ministry of Education to extend the application review period.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba directed KUCCPS to create a mechanism for late applications, saying: “I have directed the KUCCPS to immediately devise a mechanism to allow late applications for placement… Our clarion call is that no student should be left behind.”

Education-related courses remained the most popular this placement cycle, drawing about 40 percent of applicants, according to KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Agnes Wahome, while Medicine remained highly competitive, attracting more than 6,500 applicants for only 702 slots.