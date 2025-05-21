Connect with us

Reprieve For Gloria Orwoba As Court Suspends Her Expulsion from UDA

File image of Gloria Orwoba

The High Court in Nairobi has temporarily suspended the expulsion of nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Justice  Lawrence Mugambi issued the conservatory order on Tuesday, May 21, 2025, after reviewing Orwoba’s Notice of Motion and supporting affidavit filed under a certificate of urgency on May 20.

The High Court judge also blocked her ouster as a Senator pending the determination of her application.

“That pending hearing and determination of this application, a conservatory order is hereby issued suspending the implementation of the decision of the UDA Party Disciplinary Committee dated 16/05/2025 expelling the petitioner herein as a member of the UDA party and/or a nominated senator,” the judge directed.

The court order comes hours after  Senate Speaker Amason Kingi declared Orwoba’s seat vacant.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that pursuant to Article 101 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya, a seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98 (1) (b) of the constitution, held by Senator Gloria Orwoba, has become vacant with effect from the 21st May, 2025,” the notice read.

On Monday, May 19, UDA expelled Orwoba from the party, citing disloyalty and breach of the party’s constitutional values.

“Pursuant to Article 29 of the UDA Party Constitution, and having exhaustively deliberated on the matters before it, the Party’s Disciplinary Committee has resolved that Sen. Gloria Orwoba be expelled from the membership of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party with immediate effect,” read part of the statement.

The party noted that Orwoba will no longer enjoy privileges accorded to party members and is barred from representing UDA in any capacity.

