Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Reprieve For Masengeli As Court Throws Out His Conviction

By

Published

GX6exBMXoAIbSdV

The High Court has set aside its decision to convict the Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli to six months in prison.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi in his ruling on Friday, September 20 said he was convinced that Masengeli regretted his actions after he apologised to the court to wipe out the contempt.

Mugambi pointed out that the court’s intention was not to punish Masengeli, but to ensure that the sentence restored dignity to the court.

“The intention of the court was not to punish Masengeli for the sake of it but to ensure that the sentence restores the dignity and the authority of this court,” stated Justice Mugambi.

“It is not the work of the court to punish a genuinely remorseful man,” the judge added.

At the same time, Justice Mugambi recused himself from the case for personal reasons best known to him.

GX6eyv9XsAApo7c

Masengeli appeared in court on Friday and expressed remorse for his contempt of court and asked for forgiveness.

“I would like to apologize to the Lordship and the Judiciary for the events that have transpired leading to the orders of contempt of court. As a police officer, it is my duty to enforce court orders and that they are obeyed. Accept my apology,” he said.

Masengeli also explained that his involvement in security operations in northern Kenya and the Coast region contributed to his inability to attend the scheduled proceedings.

The High Court judge had sentenced the deputy IG to six months in prison for persistently failing to respond to a court summons over the abduction of three men from Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The three Bob Njagi, Jamil Longton, and his brother Aslam Longton were kidnapped in August but were freed on Friday morning.

Also Read: IG Masengeli Explains Why Justice Lawrence Mugambi’s Security Detail Was Withdrawn

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020