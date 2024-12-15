Reprieve For Motorists As EPRA Reduces Fuel Prices

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has reduced fuel prices in the latest review.

In a statement on Saturday, EPRA announced that the prices of petrol, diesel, and kerosene have gone down by KSh 4.37, KSh 3 and KSh 3 less per litre, respectively.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th December 2024 to 14th January 2025.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decrease by KShs.4.37/litre, KShs.3.00/litre and KShs.3.00/litre respectively,” read the statement in part.

A litre of petrol will retail at KSh 176.29, kerosene at KSh 165.06 and diesel at KSh148.39 in Nairobi.

The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

According to EPRA, the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 4.46% from US$641.14 per cubic metre in October 2024 to US$612.53 per cubic metre in November 2024, Diesel increased by 5.76% from US$608.61 per cubic metre to US$643.69 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 1.87% from US$648.15 per cubic metre to US$660.30 per cubic metre over the same period.

Also Read: EPRA Closes 14 Petrol Stations Selling Adulterated Fuel To Kenyans